Agric Minister Lied About Defeating Armyworms And He Must Resign - MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak has called on the Minister for Agriculture to resign from his job.



He accused Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto of lying to parliament when he told MPs that the fall armyworms have been defeated.



He according, the armyworms are “alive and well” in his constituency and suggested that the minister was in contempt of parliament.



He told Accra-based Joy: “The fact that the statement he made on the floor of parliament has been proven to be false based on actual and practical evidence indicate that he is even in contempt of parliament and paddled falsehood to the good people of this country.



“I think that he has lost credibility. The armyworm is alive and well and since I have provided uncontroversial evidence to indicate the worm is alive and alive in my constituency, the honorable thing the agric minister can do is to resign.



In July, Dr Akoto told parliament that “the fall army worm has been defeated”.



Dr. Akoto said the pest is not causing as much harm as it did when they invaded hectares of farms across the country.



He stated that when the pest became an issue, the Ministry deployed chemicals to various farms and so far the problem is under control.



He added that “the impression that the armyworm is consuming planting for food and jobs is not correct”.