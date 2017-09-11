Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka

Related Stories Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has said that for anybody to be canvassing second term for President Muhammadu Buhari was sickening and that Nigeria was long overdue for reconfiguration.



Soyinka, speaking on Monday with newsmen at the Freedom Park in Lagos said those who said what Nigeria needed was just a restructuring of the mind were not saying the obvious.



Soyinka said restructuring of the mind was what could be done on daily basis, but that what the nation needed right now was real restructuring which he called ‘reconfiguring.’



The Nobel laureate also said it was sickening for some people to be canvassing second term in office for President Muhammadu Buhari midway into his first tenure, saying he did not want to be part of such discussion.





