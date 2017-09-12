Akufo-Addo Launches free SHS Today

President Akufo-Addo will today [Tuesday] launch the government’s flagship education program, Free Senior High School to mark its take-off across the country.

The event which would be held at the premises of the West Africa Senior High School at Adenta in Accra, is expected to be carried out simultaneously in all regions of the country.

According to the Director General of the Ghana Education Servce, Mr. Jacob Kor, all Regional Ministers have been informed to liaise with the Ghana Education Service in the regions to observe the all-important event in a secondary school near them or any open space.

He explained that, although initial arrangement was to have a national program at the West Africa SHS, due to the level of importance that presidency placed on the project, the President has advised that the occasion be observed nationwide concurrently.

“On Tuesday President would do an official launching of the Free SHS Program at West Africa Senior High School at Adenta in Accra. The President has decided that the official launching would take place simultaneously in all the regions. They may decide to do it in a school or in an open space,” he stated.

The Free Senior High School program is the flagship education program by the new government that seeks increase access to Secondary Education by removing the burden of paying fees from parents.

Under the policy, government would foot all bills including feeding fees, tuition fees and all other charges.

Over 420,000 eligible students would enjoy the program when it kicks off. The Director General made the statement in Ho at the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary School last week.

He however added that “My First Day at School” a special event to welcome students in the basic schools back to a fresh academic cycle has been rescheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday.