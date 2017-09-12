CHRAJ Committed Injustice Demolishing Old Parliament House – MP

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Agbodza, has vowed to prevent the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) from overseeing the demolition of the Old Parliament House, describing their action as unwarranted.

The structure which housed the Citizens Vetting Committee (CVC), the Judgment Debt Commission, CHRAJ and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) was abandoned after it was razed by fire in 2013.

CHRAJ over the weekend contracted Cymain Ghana Limited to pull down the building.

But according to Mr Agbodza, CHRAJ’s failure to secure a permit from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) raises doubts about their capability to administer justice in the country and he is ready to challenge the demolition move.

Speaking to Class News, the law maker said: “The Old Parliament House is where parliament started from. Indeed it was in a bit of repair, it was given to CHRAJ sometime ago as offices. So if CHRAJ, which is supposed to guide us in administrative justice in terms of government did not even get permit from AMA who are the people who are supposed to give permit as I’m told and they went ahead with the demolition, I think they have already committed injustice.”

He quizzed: “What kind of justice can they deliver if they cannot protect even the heritage of this country?” adding that the site must, “Necessarily be protected.”