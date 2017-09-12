Caterers Kick Against GH¢180 Rice For School Feeding

Related Stories Caterers in the Upper East Region say they will resist any attempt by the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection to impose on them rice that cost GH¢180 per bag for the school feeding programme.



At an orientation workshop for caterers in Upper East Region held in Bolgatanga, a nutritionist with the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Louisa Adda, hinted that the ministry intends to provide caterers who may be financially constrained rice from the market to cook for beneficiary pupils in the basic schools.



But the caterers say not only is the GH¢180 cost per bag of rice too expensive, but the quality of the rice cannot be guaranteed.



Thus they want to be allowed to procure their own foodstuff without interference.



“…They say we should buy from our local farmers, now they are saying that they are going to bring us rice from somewhere. The local rice in the market is GH¢7.00 per bowl, and 16 bowls makes a bag which is cheaper than the rice they are bringing for us at GH¢180,” one caterer said.



Another caterer added that “we can buy from our own local farmers in our various districts and also the cost they are giving to us GH¢180.00 is more expensive than the cost in the market ranging from GH¢110 to 130, so they should allow us to buy from the farmers so that they can also gain from the government.”



Louisa Adda assured that the grievances of the caterers will be presented to the sector minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba for consideration.



She also said monitoring mechanisms are being put in place to ensure that beneficiary pupils are fed with quality meals.