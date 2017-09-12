Districts Fight For Oti Region Capital

Related Stories Even before President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government begins work on the blueprint for creating a new region out of the Volta Region, there are uncertainties concerning where the proposed new region’s capital should be sited.



While Togbe Gabusu VI, paramount chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, thinks the demarcation should begin from Asikuma, some other influential traditional rulers and personalities are split over where the proposed Oti Regional capital should be.



The Gyasehene, of Jasikan, Nana Osei Boakye IV, has also called on the government to locate the new regional capital at Jasikan, since several new districts, including Krachi East and West, Kadjebi, Nkwanta North and South and Biakoye were all created from the then Buem-Krachi District, making it the mother of all the districts.



According to him, siting a new regional capital at Jasikan would also solve the non-development issue of the area.



“The creation of the other districts out of the Buem-Krachi district affected the fortunes of the district so siting a regional capital here will hugely compensate for and restore the dignity and development of the town,” he said.



Nana Osei Boakye, who lauded the initiative to create another region out of the Volta Region, appealed to the elected Volta Regional Council of State member, Francis Nyonyo Agboada, to champion the cause of the creation of the new region.



In response, Mr Francis Nyonyo Agboada reiterated that the Council had already approved the creation of the new regions and called on the people to support the initiative when the time comes.



Poor Road Network



Nana Osei Boakye IV noted that the poor road network in the area is affecting the livelihood of his people since they most often are unable to transport their farm produce to other markets in the region.



He therefore appealed to the government to lift the embargo placed on the construction of cocoa roads to allow projects that have already been started to be completed.