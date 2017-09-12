Free SHS Best For Ghana – Ishmael Ashitey

Related Stories Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has observed that the Free Senior High School programme will be the avenue for building the economy of Ghana.



Speaking during the launch of the Free SHS at the West African Secondary School (WASS) in Accra on Tuesday, September 12 Mr Ashitey said: “I wish to express a special gratitude to H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana for being here with us in spite of his busy schedule.



“It is an undeniable fact that the socio-economic benefits of this policy to our dear country cannot be overemphasised.



“Indeed education is one important means by which we can open up the door that leads to employment and through it food, shelter and in the long run better quality of life. Therefore, providing free education is the best our country is witnessing.”



The Free SHS programme started on Monday, 11 September as first-year students who were successfully placed in various SHSs reported officially to register.