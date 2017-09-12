 
FREE SHS: Minister Warns School Heads Collecting Unapproved Fees
 
12-Sep-2017  
Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has warned school authorities collecting unapproved fees from parents to desist from it.

“One challenge is school authorities flouting our orders. We have given out the implementation guidelines and so school authorities who will flout it; collecting money here and there will be dealt with drastically...” he told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo

Reports rife indicate that some school authorities are allegedly charging unapproved fees.

This follows the commencement of the flagship programme of the ruling government; free SHS policy.

The much touted policy commenced on Monday, September 11, 2017. In addition to tuition which is already free, fees for boarding, admission, library, examination, computer lab, science centre, feeding, utilities, text books and meals for day students have been taken up by the government.
 
 
 
Source: Rebecca Addo Tetteh/Peacefmonline.com
 
 

