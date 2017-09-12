Minister Rallies Chiefs To Fight Galamsey

Related Stories Chiefs have been urged to take centre stage in the fight to stop illegal mining (galamsey) and safeguard the country’s environment.



Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs, said they owe it a duty to themselves and posterity to protect the forest and water bodies.



He made the call when he addressed the general meeting of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua, the regional capital.



He described as deeply disturbing the massive degradation of the vegetation and pollution of the rivers and streams through galamsey and said that should not continue.



The minister asked the traditional rulers to help their subjects to show loyalty and love for their country.



Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs, said they had initiated moves to make the chieftaincy institution more relevant to the development needs of the country.



He also spoke of the strengthening of the code of ethics for chiefs to ensure that they carry themselves properly to restore the nobility of the institution and sustain its reverence.



Togbe Afede XIV added that efforts were being made to build the capacity of chiefs to efficiently perform their traditional roles to bring progress to the people in their communities.



He called for the deepening of communication among chiefs to foster unity and asked that they resort to the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) system to settle any conflicts.



Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, announced that six out of the 15 chieftaincy cases before it had been successfully resolved.