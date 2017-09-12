Free SHS: We Are Ready To Accept Criticisms – Nana Addo

Related Stories The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated his government’s readiness to accept criticisms and inputs on the Free SHS policy.



The policy was officially launched on Tuesday at the compound of the West Africa Secondary School in Accra.



The President indicated that the policy is not about his party New Patriotic Party (NPP) but Ghanaians, calling on all and sundry to help make the policy a success.



“We are ready to accept in all humility inputs and criticisms. The policy is not about New Patriotic Party (NPP) or NDC. The beneficiaries are not NPP but Ghanaians from all walks of life and this is about Ghana and how best to build a progressive and prosperous future generation. All Ghanaians should support the policy to ensure its success,” he entreated.



According to him, he has chosen to invest in the future of the youth adding that the policy will not fail as speculated by his political opponents.



“We may falter, but we shall not fall,’ he said.