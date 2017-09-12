Free SHS Will Put Money In People's Pockets - Deputy Minister

Related Stories The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr Maxwell Blagogee has said the free Senior High School policy will put money in the pockets of people.



According to him, all a student needed for the free SHS was a chop box to go and enjoy the policy implemented by President Akufo-Addo.



"When the cost of education is slashed by a greater percentage, the burden on parents and guardians are offloaded and all their wards will need for SHS is a chop box.



Free SHS is "putting money in the pockets of the people," he said.



Mr Blagogee, who was addressing a forum at Kpando in the Volta region during a tour by Mr Francis Nyonyo, Member of Council of State for the Region, said government was ready for glitches that might occur in the implementation of the policy.



President Nana Akufo-Addo’s electioneering campaign promise to roll out a comprehensive free education programme started Monday with high schools reopening across the country.



In addition to tuition which is already free, fees for boarding, admission, library, examination, computer lab, science centre, feeding, utilities, text books and meals for day students have been taken up by the government.



Over 420,000 eligible students would enjoy the program when it kicks off.



The president will today, September 12, launch the free SHS programme.