Every Gazetted Chief Will Now Be Paid, Minister Says

Related Stories The government has announced plans to pay all gazetted Chiefs in the country allowances as part of efforts to bring an end to chieftaincy conflicts.



The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi disclosed this at the general meeting of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua.



“This year we have managed to increase allowances for Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers. It is the vision of His Excellency the President that as we move forward by the end of the first 4 years in office every single gazetted Chief will be paid some allowance to help in discharging their duties but this is tied to conflict resolution,” he said.



The Minister also assured that the vehicles of all the 10 Regional Presidents of the House of Chiefs and their deputies will be changed.



“With the issue of your vehicles I have personally written a letter to the Chief of staff on behalf of the National House of Chiefs to get a number of 4 wheel drives as operational vehicles for the Chiefs and with this you will use it for your work and when you no longer occupy that position you leave it behind for your successors to take charge and I pray and am hopeful that you will soon get them.”



“With the issue of stool lands, I hope you will take up that issue because I personally believe that stool lands should be under the outfit of Ministry of Chieftaincy so that the ministry of lands will give us technical support”



Kofi Dzamesi, however, called for collaboration with the government to bring an end to the activities of illegal miners in the country.