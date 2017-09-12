DISCLAIMER: Ghana Gas Not Employing Personnel

Related Stories Management of Ghana National Gas Company has cautioned the general public against some unscrupulous persons using the company's name and image to extort money from them.



According to a statement issued and signed by the company's Communications Manager, Ernest Owusu-Bempah; these unknown persons are "luring unsuspecting members of the public with employment opportunities and supply contracts with the company. The unknown persons claim amongst others that Ghana Gas is employing people for Gas processing, procurement and equipment-related jobs".



The company therefore is informing the public that it has not engaged any individuals or companies to "either employ people, source for equipment or procure supplies for or on its behalf".



“We therefore wish to advise the general public to ignore any intermediaries claiming to provide services on behalf of Ghana Gas. Members of the public should also desist from sending money or sensitive information to persons or entities claiming to be operating on behalf of Ghana Gas”, the company has warned.



Read full statement below:



DISCLAIMER



It has come to the attention of the Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) that some unknown persons are luring unsuspecting members of the public with employment opportunities and supply contracts with the company.



The unknown persons claim amongst others that Ghana Gas is employing people for Gas processing, procurement and equipment-related jobs.



The job offers and supply advertisements are often communicated via telephone, emails and other channels.



Management of Ghana Gas wishes to inform the general public, suppliers and job seekers that the company has not engaged any individuals or companies to either employ people, source for equipment or procure supplies for or on its behalf.



The company also wishes to bring to the attention of members of the general public that procurement processes at Ghana Gas are done in a very transparent manner, in accordance with the Public Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663).



We therefore wish to advise the general public to ignore any intermediaries claiming to provide services on behalf of Ghana Gas.



Members of the public should also desist from sending money or sensitive information to persons or entities claiming to be operating on behalf of Ghana Gas.







Communication Manager



Ghana Gas



Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu













