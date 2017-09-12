Free SHS Rollout Plan Is Systematic - Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, a former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party Related Stories Nana Akomea, a former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has explained that the party said it was going to roll out the free senior high school (SHS) in phases systematically.



Responding to accusations by the Minority in Parliament that rolling out the programme for only first year students without including second and third years was discriminatory, Nana Akomea said the Minority was not being truthful with the facts.



In a radio interview on Accra based Citi FM Tuesday morning, Nana Akomea indicated their campaign was clear that the programme was going to be systematic in its implementation. Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.