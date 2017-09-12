Vanderpuye Reveals Intention To Contest NDC Flagbearership

Related Stories The member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency, Hon Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has said he is ready to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s presidential candidate seat in 2020 if former president John Dramani Mahama decides to retire from the fierce competition.



At the 'Accounting to the People Forum' to render a vivid account of his service to the people in the Odododiodio constituency, an event organized under the auspices of the Concerned Youth of Odododiodio, he made the stunning revelation.



The vibrant Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye aided by youthful exuberance boasted of being the one capable of unseating President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general elections when elected to lead the largest opposition party NDC.



The legislature pleaded with the NPP government to continue projects began by the previous administration to achieve its purpose of developing the capital city.



"If the Saraha market is completed and put into use, it will serve the entire people irrespective of their political affiliations . . . this should not be politicised at all," he advised.



The MP however appeared to be furious to see the old Parliament house demolished for a new project without proper consultation with stakeholders, and threatened to petition the speaker of Parliament when they return from recess.



"As the member of Parliament of the area I wasn't aware of the demolition. The same applies to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) who are authorized to supervise all demolition exercises in Accra," he said.