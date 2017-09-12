Christian Council, Others Criticized For Not Condemning Attack On Afia Shwarzenneger

Related Stories New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications member, Kwabena Berma Pobi, has expressed grave worry over the hopelessness and the incompetence of some state institutions and civil society over their silence on some national issues.



According to him, the attack on Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger was an attack on Ghanaian womanhood in general. He likened the attack on the showbiz personality by her ex-husband to murder.



“What if Afia had retaliated by grabbing a weapon to defend herself. Couldn’t this have been another case of Fennec Okyere, with Afia’s family never finding out who killed their child? These may be mere questions but how long will institutions sit aloof for the worse to happen to people before they make it a national issue? Are they waiting only to be heard during national elections,” he quizzed.



Mr. Pobi condemned Lawrence Abrokwa for releasing nude videos of his wife Afia Schwarzenegger and still claim he loves her.



He said he is greatly shocked and surprised at the total silence of the Christian Council, Catholic Bishop Conference, Pentecostal Council the Gender Ministry and the media on the matter.



He explained that the attack on Afia happened two weeks ago but none of these institutions have condemned the act in spite of the fact that she has been vocal on other national issues.



“This is a woman who has been outspoken on every issue she treats in the media with absolute disrespect, but what do we see when she herself became huge topic of concern to society? All institutions responsible for protecting the vulnerable are quiet or is it because this act was not committed by a politician, a pastor, a pastor’s wife, head of a bank or any of the crème dela crème of society. We are letting it go just like that? he asked



Mr. Pobi said the inaction of these groups is sending wrong signals to the younger generation. “The Rashida sex video is another example that our institutions are not apt and responsible as we expect them to when it comes to taking action on social matters of this nature, talk of the Gender Ministry, Christian Council of Ghana, Catholic Bishop Conference, women organization groups and the media among others.”, he said.



According to Pobi, the world is now a global village because of social media specifically Facebook and WhatsApp- which have become conveyors of nude photos and other obscene publications. He urged government to enact laws to punish people who circulate these materials.



He called on national institutions and civil society groups not to be silent on these matters, urging them be proactive to halt the circulation of obscene materials on social media to ensure discipline in society.



“Where's the red flag, is it because it's Afia Shwarzenegger so no institution is interested? Let's not forget the price of incivility!”