China Supports Law Enforcement Action Against Galamsey - Chinese Ambassador

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Her Excellency Sun Boahong has said the government of China supports law enforcement action of government against illegal mining in the country and therefore wished the government and the entire country success in the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.



According to the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana the government of China does not support involvement of some Chinese nationals in illegal mining activities in the country. She made the comments today when the leadership of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs paid a courtesy call on the Chinese Ambassador at the Chinese Embassy in Accra.



Her Excellency Sun Boahong said the government of China will continue to offer more support to Ghana in the area of technology transfer especially in the bamboo industry and industrial development especially the one district one factory initiative.



She expressed joy over the fact that trade between Ghana and China increased by about 90 percent last year .



Her Excellency Sun Boahong said her outfit will encourage more Chinese businessmen to invest in the country.



The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Hon Frank Annor Dompreh lauded the cordial relation between Ghana and China and called for more collaboration between the Parliament of Ghana and National Assembly ( Parliament) of China.



Hon Frank Annor Dompreh Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs also appealed to the government of China to give more assistance to the country in the area of water and sanitation, education and reclamation of lands at areas where mining has taken place.



He expressed concern about reports about the involvement of some Chinese nationals in illegal mining activities in some parts of the country . Hon Frank Annor Dompreh said the support of the Chinese government will be needed to control such Chinese nationals in order not to soil the good relationship between the two countries.



The Minority Ranking Member on the Committee of Foreign Affairs said Parliament will support the contribution of China to the development of the country.



He called for more collaboration between the two countries for their mutual benefit.



According to Hon Ablakwa the galamsey menace has created some wrong impression to a section of the public about the relationship between Ghana and China. He said Ghana and China can work together to address environmental challenges facing both countries.