AMA Targets Mobilisation Of Revenue Through Technology

Related Stories The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has stated that his assembly will soon roll out a measure to collect revenues through technology.



He said the assembly has a long-term plan of making Accra a smart city with the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT).



The MCE made this statement during the launch of the Social Media Week, under the theme ‘Accra is Connected’, at the Accra Mall last Monday.



He added that his assembly has started brainstorming on how to use social media as a tool of driving the developmental agenda of making Accra a smart city through the developmental agenda of the assembly.

He mentioned that they would also have an inclusive educational system with the use of ICT.



National Cyber Advisor at the Ministry of Communication, Mr Albert Antwi Bosiako advised the youth to use the internet for positive things, saying misuse of social media is a threat to national development.



He called on the organisers to see to it that subsequent events would be held in other cities in the country.



CEO of EchoHouse, Beryl Agyekum, speaking to the importance of the internet and why the agency decided to organise such an event, said “the internet has created 1000s of virtual shops that have no physical location, no physical stock, but huge purchase traffic.”



“Today, when you put out content, your audience is the world. This week, Social Media Week is affording us the opportunity to change the narrative of “my employer could be on your timeline.”



Vodafone Ghana CEO, Yolanda Cuba, also spoke on the ‘Get 1000 Businesses online’ initiative, which seeks to introduce 1,000 informal businesses to social media.



The initiative kicked off right after the launch, and had volunteers moving from market to market to help and make social media friendlier.