CCTV Camera Exposes Casino Robbers

Some former employees of Ritzio Ghana Limited casino at Abossey Okai, Accra, have been arrested together with two others for attacking and robbing the company.



The suspects are Daniel Okyere Amoah, 27, former bouncer; Akwasi Amoakohene, also 27-year-old bouncer of the company; Isaac Afari, 25, driver and Prince Ansong, 23.



The fifth suspect, only identified as Solomon, is currently at large and is being wanted by the police.



Briefing Daily Guide, the Kaneshie District Police Commander, Superintendent Francis Somian, said on September 3, 2017, Amoah called Amoakohene on phone to hatch a plan to attack the casino.



They then attempted to get other friends to help in the robbery but since they could not get anybody, the plan was aborted.



On September 9, 2017, the two suspects mobilised, Afare, Solomon and Ansong and wearing a cardigan, black spectacles, facial mask and wielding machetes, stormed the casino to effect their plan, according to Supt Francis Somian.



He said, before the suspects could enter the casino, Solomon pretended to be fighting Amoahohene while Afare and Ansong went inside.



They then threatened the workers, robbed the aforementioned facility unspecified amount of money and bolted.



A report was later made to the police and so with the description and CCTV footage, the four were apprehended at their various hideouts but Solomon managed to escape and is being sought after.



The four have been provisionally charged for conspiracy to commit crime and robbery and would be sent to court for prosecution.