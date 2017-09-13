Operation Vanguard: 34 More Illegal Miners Arrested

Library Image Related Stories 34 illegal miners have been apprehended and arrested by government’s anti-galamsey task-force, Operation Vanguard.



The latest arrest brings to 328 the number of illegal miners arrested so far. The arrests were made in Western, Ashanti and Eastern Regions; the operational areas of the task-force.



Operation Vanguard so far : 294 illegal miners arrested

Operation Vanguard is being undertaken by a task-force comprising a joint military and police of about 400 personnel, was sent to three regions – Ashanti, Eastern and Western, to flush out illegal miners in those areas.



Speaking to Citi News’ Kojo Agyeman, the Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard, Major Gariba Pabi said the task-force was hoping to make more arrests in the coming days because of the leads provided community members.



Speaking on the arrests, Major Pabi, said, “as at yesterday morning, we had made 328 arrests of illegal miners who are flouting the President’s directive against illegal mining. Our job is to ensure that Galamsey stops. When we meet them on the sites we arrest them and seized their equipment and take them to the nearest district police station.”



“We make sure that we document the items seized. From here the police prosecutors will prefer charges against them. This is where we allow the police to take over the prosecution process,” he added.