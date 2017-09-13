Ghanaian Doctor Successfully Performs Penile Implant

Related Stories A Ghanaian Sexopathologist specialist at Kumasi South Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Samuel Amanamah, has successfully performed a penile implant surgery in Ghana.



Dr. Amanamah is the first Ghanaian doctor to have done such surgery in the country.



The surgery was done in collaboration with the Peace and Love Hospital and Derry Court Medical Practice.



The surgery, which took place at the Peace and Love Hospital, Kumasi, was done by a 4 member team; Dr. Samuel Amanamah, Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Mr. Kofi Owusu Gyimah, Madam Esther Antwi.



Dr. Samuel Amanamah, who led the team was elated and remarked that “this was a dream come true, that Ghanaians can now access this treatment in Ghana.”



Erectile dysfunction is a silent “emotional killer” which plaques half of men between age 40 – 70 years.



It is estimated that only about 10% of patients seek professional help although orthodox medicine practitioners confidently say that all men with erectile dysfunction can be treated.



Surgical intervention (Penile Implant) is considered the definitive treatment when all forms of treatment fail.



The procedure, which is about two hours long with a hospital stay of between 2-7 days, comes with a small incision which is virtually invisible after healing.



Experts say the advantage of this surgery is that, patients, who successfully undergo it, resume a normal sexual life with their partners.



The experts also say patients can also have as many children as they want; if prior to surgery they were fertile.



Dr. Amanamah advised the public to see erectile dysfunction as a disease like any other disease (Malaria, Typhoid etc.) and seek professional help and desist from just shopping around for the latest drug in town.



He said “there is always a cause for Erectile Dysfunction and sometimes by just simply eliminating the cause, erection improves naturally.”



He also advised health personnel not to ignore or downplay the concerns of patients with Erectile Dysfunction, because, for everyone patient who comes with such problem there are nine of such patients who could not report.