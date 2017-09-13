Afenyo-Markin Gets New Appointment

Afenyo-Markin Related Stories The newly sworn in Board Chairman of the Ghana Water Company Limited and Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central region, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has assured of the board’s commitment to help resolve challenges facing the operations of the company.



“As a Chairman of the Board, I cannot be insensible to the obligations which devolve on me as its head or to my responsibility for a faithful discharge of the duties annexed to the appointment” he stated.



He noted that the honour, reputation and usefulness of Ghana Water Company will materially depend on his skill and assiduity with which the Board manage its concerns.



Knowing the numerous challenges in the sector, he said the Board will roll up their sleeves to rise to the occasion, adding that they will not disappoint the nation.



“All loopholes of leakage in revenue shall be looked at and every support required by the management shall be given, reforms shall be pursued to reflect the new dispensation” he added.



According to him it is a privilege for members of the Board to be chosen to serve the country by helping to find lasting solutions to the water sector challenges confronting the nation.



Speaking on behalf of the Board after their swearing-in ceremony in Accra, the MP thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him especially and members of the Board whiles assuring to deliver the mandate given them.



Minister for Water and Sanitation, Kofi Adda who performed the swearing- in ceremony charged the board to work assiduously to help fix the challenges of the company.



Other members of the Ghana Water Company Ltd include Dr Clifford A. Briamah, Joseph Obeng-Poku, Michael Ayensu, Naaba Sigri Gewong and Kwame Twumasi Ampofo (former MP).



The rest are; Clement Alosebuno Kaba, Dr Forster Kum-Ankama Sarpong and Maria Aba Lovelace-Johnson.