Sierra Leone Mudslide: Gov’t Grateful To Ghanaian Donors

Library Image Related Stories Government has expressed its gratitude to Ghanaians, organisations and corporate bodies who contributed cash and items to support the relief efforts in Sierra Leone.



On 14 August 2017, the people of Sierra Leone were hit by mudslide and flooding which caused extensive loss of life and property.



The Government of Ghana said the massive support and donations by Ghanaians contributed greatly to the recovery process.



A statement signed by Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, said the contribution of Ghanaians have proven the commitment of Ghanaians “towards our sister African countries”.



The statement further said although government support for Sierra Leone has officially ended, organisations and other bodies that wish to make further contributions can do so through the Sierra Leone Embassy in Ghana.