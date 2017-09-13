“Ye Bre” Demo: 5 Granted Bail

Related Stories Five of the 10 small-scale miners in the Ashanti Region who were arrested by the Regional Police Command at Gyamfuah Park during the Association's demonstration have been granted bail.



The Regional Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, who confirmed this to Accra FM said the 10 miners have been charged with assault and offensive conduct.



She noted that their dockets have been processed for electronic registration to know the particular court they will be arraigned.



The other five who were also arrested upon police intelligence at check points wearing the small-scale miners' attire with offensive tools such as cutlasses and hammers to the demonstration ground are still in police custody at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) District Police Command.



ASP Obeng noted that since police cannot hold the suspects for 48 hours, they will also be granted bail and determine charges they will prefer against them.



The demonstration by the miners on Tuesday, 12 September was to register their displeasure at government’s stance on small-scale mining after the expiration of the six months ban on their legitimate enterprise.



The police prevented them from demonstrating with the argument that they did not have enough men to protect them. The 10 were however arrested for misconduct during the process.