New Students Of Tuobodom SHS Get Free Mattresses

About three hundred (300) students who will be admitted to study at the Tuobodom Senior High/Technical School in the Techiman North district of the Brong Ahafo region will not have to buy mattresses since the school has acquired some for them, the school's authorities have said.



Mr. Ampaabeng Nketiah, the acting headmaster of the school in an interview with Peacefmonline.com said the school has thousand mattresses for their students who will get access to their boarding facility.



The mattresses, he said, were donated to the school by the former member of parliament (MP) for the constituency, Alexander Kyeremeh, to help reduce the financial burden on parents whose wards will be admitted in the school.



"It will help parents because the monies to buy mattresses will be channeled to other useful ventures. If we are to admit the thousand students as boarders, they will all have access to these mattresses from the former MP," he noted.



Mr Nketiah maintained that the school was ready to admit all the students who were placed there, added that the kind gesture of the former MP has lessened the financial burden of parents and will also help increase enrollment in the school.



Tuobodom Senior High/Technical School in the past did not admit up to thousand students, but the commencement of government's flagship programme, the Free Senior High School policy, has seen almost four hundred students completing their admission processes a day after school re-opened.



Some parents who had come to start admission processes for their wards were impressed with the admission process and were very happy to hear that boarding students were not buying mattresses.



Madam Adubea, a 40 year old trader could not hide her joy on the Free SHS policy and asked for blessings for president Akufo-Addo, adding "we should all pray for the president and support him on this great initiative."