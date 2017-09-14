‘Dumsor’ Is Banished – Ibrahim Awal Tells Ghanaians

Minister for Business Development, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal Related Stories Minister for Business Development, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal has stated the country has been rid of the immense power crisis which plagued all sectors of the economy.



According to Mr. Awal, eight months under the Akufo-Addo administration has been wrought with several developmental policies and programmes.



Citing the newly birthed free Senior High School education, the introduction of paperless operations at the ports, planting for food and jobs, one district one factory among others, he noted that President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government were all about ‘walking the talk’.



He also stated that government will soon fulfil the one-village, one-dam policy.



“Within eight months we’ve launched planting for food and jobs, eight months we’re walking the talk. We don’t want to talk too much, we’ll deliver… Dumsor is banished, dumsor is gone because we’re committed to ensuring that without electricity and energy there can’t be industrialization. We have banished dumsor to make sure that businesses have everything to do to improve”, he exclaimed.



Several businesses experienced major losses during the power outage which rocked the country in 2016. The NPP during the 2016 electioneering campaign while promising to deal decisively with the energy crisis blamed the situation on government’s poor management of the energy, corrupt and opaque procurement of new power plants sector resulting in shortfalls in power generation.