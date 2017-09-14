Parents In Western Region Hail Free SHS Policy

Related Stories A cross-section of parents in the Western Region have hailed the free SHS educational policy of government as a laudable initiative.



They said the policy would alleviate the financial burden on them and help improve the provision of quality education in the county.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency to some schools revealed that 150 out of the 550 prospective applicants who had been selected by the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) had written down their names at the Methodist Senior High School (MESEC) at Sekondi to begin the registration process.



Mr George Tweneboah-Kodua, the Headmaster of the school, explained to parents who had converged in front of the administration block with their wards that government has taken care of all expenses and parents are only to provide their wards with some bare necessities.



At the St John's Senior High school at Sekondi, the headmaster Mr Anthony Jonathan Mensah told the GNA that 30, applicants out of the 597 have been registered as of 1100hrs.



Mr Kenneth Dotse Agbomadzi, the Acting Headmaster of the Fijai Senior High School, said 310 out of the 500 applicants have been registered as of 1130hrs.



He said the registration was progressing smoothly but many of the parents and applicants the GNA spoke to expressed some reservations as they had to join long queues before going through the process.