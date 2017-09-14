Ex-Convict Calls For Improved Living Conditions For Prisoners

Prison inmates in the country have been fed on 1 cedi 80 pesewas a day Related Stories A 43-year-old Ex-convict, Nana Kwabena Koduah was popularly known as Sofo Chelsea, is appealing to the government to consider increasing the feeding fee of prison inmates from Ghc 1.80p to reflect the prevailing cost of living.



The ex-convict, who served thirteen years behind bars says the amount is insignificant for which reason most inmates are underfed and malnourished.



Over the years, prison inmates in the country have been fed on 1 cedi 80 pesewas, a situation some civil society groups have publicly condemned.



Kwabena Koduah speaking to Abusua FM said lack of nutritious food for inmates is putting their health at risk and leading to lots of illness.



He is, however, appealing to government to urgently inch up the feeding fee of the inmates



Source: abusuafmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.