Okyehene To Host Lawrence Tetteh - Crusade Organizers

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh Related Stories Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, World Renowned Evangelist on Wednesday stressed on the need for traditional rulers and religious leaders to work together to bring about the development of their communities.



“Only Christ can heal our land, and guide us on the path to transforming our communities, not political agenda, or traditional systems” he stated.



Citing 2 Chronicles 7:14 which reads “ if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land”, Dr. Tetteh said “I am only believing God to bless his people and heal the land”.



The Economist and also President of the UK based Worldwide Miracle Outreach, was speaking in Accra as part of a three –day Healing Crusade dubbed “ Christ for Okyeman Crusade” which will take place from Friday, September 15- Sunday, September 17 at the Kyebi Durban grounds.



The Lawrence Tetteh Ministries is teaming up with the Assemblies of God Ghana to hold the evangelistic and healing crusade to pray and intercede for the nation



Meanwhile, the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin will host Lawrence Tetteh crusade team on Friday at his place in kyebi, Rev. Florence Baidoo, organizer of the crusade told the Ghana News Agency.