Chieftaincy Disputes Bane Of Assin Andoe's Development - Assemblyman

Chieftanicy disputes have stalled development in the Assin South District of the Central Region Related Stories Development in Assin Andoe, a predominantly farming community in the Assin South District of the Central Region, has been drawn back due to years of entrenched and protracted chieftaincy disputes by some traditional leaders in the community.



Mr Appiah Antwi, the Assemblyman for Electoral Area, appealed to traditional authorities in the area to forge ahead in unity and help find a lasting and amicable settlement to the disputes that has stifled growth and development.

The unhappy Assemblyman said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Assin Andoe, said the situation was a serious drawback to developmental efforts and a threat to the security, stability and peaceful co-existence.



Mr Appiah said as trustees of the people, traditional rulers have the mandate to ensure that peace and harmony prevailed to allow local businesses to thrive in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.



This, he said, is the surest way to attract investments and create jobs for unemployed people in the area.



The Assemblyman said the traditional and constitutional mandate of traditional heads would be felt immensely and cherished by all if they quickly ironed out their differences and be in the forefront of settling disputes and lobbying for developmental projects in the area.



Mr Appiah said "there are many gains the community could benefit but the seemingly unending and worsening relationship has derailed the gains of the entire Assin South District.



"Many have tried to settle their misunderstandings, but both parties seemed entrenched on their stance, hence affecting the rapid rate of development in the community," he said.



Hope was not lost this requires the efforts of all to help settle issues amicably, he said.