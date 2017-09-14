Dream Big – Samira Bawumia Tells Students

Related Stories The second lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has advised students to take advantage of the free SHS policy to dream big by being serious with their studies.



“Free Senior High education was launched by his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo so that all children can go to school in this country,” she noted.



“it has been proven that a nation that is educated is the most likely to develop so we don’t want anybody to be left out. Today is the beginning of the rest of your life, take this opportunity to learn hard and dream big,” She stressed.



“Our president had dreamt big about Free SHS but, Alhamdulillah, he has done it, so if you dream big and set your sight to things that are impossible but you know are good, you can achieve it,” she added.



Mrs. Samira Bawumia who was encouraging the students when she visited some schools at Tema as the 2017/2018 academic year begun yesterday said, students should not be limited by any negativity and encouraged them to cultivate the habit of reading.



The wife of the Vice president of Ghana who is advocating girl child education and education within Muslim communities stated that the free SHS will reduce the financial burden on parents.