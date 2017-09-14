Dumsor Is Banished - Minister

Related Stories The Minister for Business Development, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Awal has stated that the country has made frequent power cuts otherwise referred to as dumsor a thing of the past.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration within eight months has brought about several development policies and programmes, including the Free SHS policy, Planting for food and jobs, one district one factory among others.



“Within eight months we’ve launched planting for food and jobs, eight months we’re walking the talk. We don’t want to talk too much, we’ll deliver… Dumsor is banished, dumsor is gone because we’re committed to ensuring that without electricity and energy there can’t be industrialization. We have banished dumsor to make sure that businesses have everything to do to improve”, he said.



Ghana in about the past four years experienced load shedding which had a major effect on the economy. There were job losses and a decline in the economic growth targets.



The government of the day attributed the load shedding to the lack of adequate financing to ensure a constant supply of gas, irregular crude supply from Nigeria over varied reasons and the shutting down of some power generation plants.