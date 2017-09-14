Pupils Mob Samira

Related Stories Second Lady Samira Bawumia was given a rousing welcome to Ashaiman when she visited some schools to encourage fresh pupils on their first day at school.



On arrival in Tema, she paid a courtesy call on the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Nii Anang-La, who accompanied her on the visit together with the Metro Director of Education, Margaret Frimpong and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema Central, Kofi Brako.



Her first port of call was the Rammaniya Islamic Primary School at Tema Community 12 where she was met on arrival by the headmistress, Zuweira Abubakar.



Interacting with the pupils, Mrs Bawumia emphasized the need for the children to focus on their education since it is the best way to secure their future.



She stressed the government and President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to see every Ghanaian child attain the highest point of education, hence the introduction of the ‘Free Senior High School’ programme to enable every Ghanaians child acquire secondary education.



“It has been proven that a nation that is educated is the most likely to develop so we don’t want anybody to be left behind,” she assured.



Among the several concerns that Ms Zuweira Abubakar spoke about were the issues of electricity to enable the teaching of Information Communication Technology (ICT), insecurity and lack of a canteen.



The MCE disclosed measures being put in place to provide those amenities.



Nii Anang-La said the assembly was in talks with the several industries in Tema for them to adopt schools in the area.



Everywhere she went, Samira presented the pupils with bags full of assorted gifts, including exercise books, pencils, drinks, toilet soaps, tooth paste and tooth brushes.



From there, the second lady and her team moved to Kotobabi 2 – along the Spintex road – where the headmistress, Veronica Ghartey, among other things, complained that the community had literally taken over the school’s toilet and playing field.



They went to Ashaiman where she was met on arrival by the MCE, Albert Boakye Okyere, who took the team to the Ashaiman cluster of schools.



Teaching and learning was almost brought to an abrupt end when news of Samira’s arrival went round.



Pupils run out of their classrooms to catch a glimpse of the second lady.



At a point, she could not but ask the teachers to allow the excited children come to her.



She and members of her delegation had hectic time leaving the school premises as the pupils followed them to their vehicles.



Back in Accra, Mrs Bawumia visited pupils in her neighbourhood – the Kanda cluster of schools – where she was obviously humbled by the kind of reception she was accorded by the pupils.



One boy became astounded when Samira’s name was mentioned and introduced as the wife of the vice president.



She also urged the pupils to take their studies seriously since it would immensely determine who they become in the near future.