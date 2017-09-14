Sex-For-Grades Claim Won’t Gag Me – Gyampo

Related Stories A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science department, Professor Ransford Gyampo, says attempts by some people to gag him and other academicians from commenting on issues of national concern will not deter him.



Prof. Gyampo has been accused of allegedly giving out grades to female students in exchange for sex.



The allegation was made by one Ben Kwaku Andrew, who has subsequently apologized to Mr. Gyampo.



But speaking on Morning Starr, Professor Gyampo said he will no longer pursue the matter in court as earlier planned following the apology.



“In my 13 years teaching here, (UG) nobody has raised that allegation against me. This morning, my lawyers and myself were prepared to go to court to do the needful but the one who initiated that allegation wrote publicly to apologise on his Facebook wall.



“But the attempts to always silence the voice of reason within the body politics does not work with people like me. I am resolved, I will do my best for mother Ghana and I will continue to speak my mind at all times,” Prof. Gyampo said.