Free SHS Policy Will Soon Become Free Paying SHS - Abronye

Related Stories Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe is urging the government to punish school heads sabotaging the free Senior High School policy.



The policy launched by President Akufo-Addo Tuesday, September 12,2017 weeks will save parents the burden of paying tuition, admission fees, boarding fees among others for their wards.



Day students by the policy will get a meal for free. Since the free SHS policy begun, it has been marred with lots of challenges as some students are yet to be placed in schools, whiles heads of schools worry about delays in funding.



The issue has murkier after some headmasters and headmistresses are said to be extorting monies from anxious parents seeking to enroll their children in the schools.



This unfortunate development many predict could mar the flagship program of the Akufo-Addo led administration.



In support, Kwame Boffoe on Neat FM Thursday said the free SHS policy won't have the needed impact if nothing is done to school heads found culpable.



He indicated that the much touted free SHS policy will be called ‘Free Paying SHS’ if government sit aloof and watch for the situation to persist.



“The government must not feel reluctant otherwise the Free education will never be free. It will soon become free paying education…” he said.



Abronye DC as he is popularly called disclosed that, some concerned parents of wards in some various Senior High Schools have forwarded documents of receipts to him indicating fees are being collected from them.



“Parents are sending receipts to me from schools such as Koforidua SHS, Odumaseman SHS, and even Tamale Islamic SHS. If you have such behavior as a Head how will the policy prosper…?”



“I have forwarded it to the Chairman of the Ghana Education Council and they will soon be summoned. Headmasters and the Mistresses just want some means to cop money from parents…” he maintained on Accra based Neat FM.