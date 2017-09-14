Facelift For Tamale

Library Image Related Stories The Northern Regional capital, Tamale has recorded some major renovations and facelifts within the past months.



Right upon resuming office as the mayor of the Tamale Metropolis, Mr. Musah Superior cleared the city center of all street hawkers and squatters in a well organized exercise.



The exercise which had the support of chiefs, the Metropolis task force and other stakeholders recorded a great success.



Shortly after that, the mayor fitted road barricades along the major roads in the Metropolis; this is expected to check the indiscriminate crossing of the road by pedestrians to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.



Some drivers in the metropolis lauded the mayor for the innovation.



Speaking to Daily Guide , Mr Superior said the initiative was to restore sanity and discipline in the Tamale Metropolis to ensure progress and productivity in the Tamale township.



He, however, emphasized that street hawking would not be tolerated in the Metropolis.



According to him, there are plans by the Metro assembly to rid the Tamale forest of encroachers.



He said all individuals occupying the Tamale forest will be given a 21-day ultimatum to vacate the forest.



This is to make room for the development of the forest into a recreational centre to boost revenue to be channeled into other developmental projects in the Metropolis.



The mayor, consequently, called for a continuous support of the chiefs, opinion leaders, residents and all stakeholders in the campaign to make Tamale the cleanest place in West Africa and to restore sanity and discipline in the township.