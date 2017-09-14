SHS Heads Caught Charging Fees Will Be Penalised - Minister

Related Stories The Deputy Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has warned that Heads of Senior High Schools (SHSs) caught collecting fees in any form will be punished.



Some SHSs heads have been fingered for charging fees going against the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akudo-Addo’s free SHS policy which is now in force.



Speaking on Abusua FM’s Abusua Nkommo hosted by Kwame Adinkra, he indicated that law enforcement agencies will deal ruthlessly with any heads of SHSs found culpable.



He admitted that there are some heads of institutions who have obeyed instructions adding that the bad nuts will be fished out to serve as deterrent to others.



‘Heads of schools have no right to charge any fees from parents. We have warned them on several occasions, some of the heads who have been accused are being summoned by the ministry today in Accra. Any head who will engage in corrupt practices will be dealt with by the GES,’ he said.



He warned that old prospectus should be discarded from the system and replaced with new ones.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe constituency assured that the ministry is working feverishly with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that all unplaced students are placed.