FREE SHS: 2 Headmasters Sacked, Nine Others Interdicted For Extortion

Related Stories The Ghana Education Service (GES) has sacked two senior high school headmasters for extorting money from students despite strict directives from the Ministry of Education not to do so.



The ministry had warned school heads to desist from charging students under the Free SHS programme.

However, reports that emerged after the programme commenced indicated that some school authorities were charging unapproved fees.



Subsequently, some school heads were invited by the GES to answer questions regarding the allegation.

In a statement signed by the Director General of the GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa the two headmasters: Mr Biasu Wisdom of Pentecost SHS and Assistant Headmaster of Daffour SHS, Rev. S.P. Elewokor are ‘relieved’ of their post.



The headmaster of Duffour SHS, Mr. S.C.K Agbakey, will be reprimanded for failing to supervise his subordinate the statement further indicated.



Meanwhile, seven others are to be interdicted pending further investigations into the allegation against them.



Read full statement below



On the basis of the interaction with the various Heads of Schools who were summoned to Accra on alleged infractions against the guidelines on the implementation of the free Senior High School programme, the following decisions have been made:



Mrs. Florence Prah, Headmistress of Kwanyako Senior High School, Mrs Mercy Ocloo, Headmistress of Ahantaman Senior High School, Mr. Julian Okun, the Headmaster of the Akumfi Ameyaw Senior High School, Techiman; Mr Jacob Boateng, Assistant Headmaster and Mr. George Frimpong Kwarteng all of the same school; as well as Mr Christian Attram Gyetekey, Headmaster of Asesewa Senior High School are to be interdicted pending further investigations into the allegation against them.



Mr Biasu Wisdom, the Headmaster of Pentecost Senior High School, Koforidua is relieved of his position as Head of the school and is to be posted outside the school to teach in the classroom



Rev. S.P Elewokor, the Assistant Headmaster of Daffour Senior High School is relieved of his post and is to be posted outside the school to teach in a classroom, while the Headmaster of the school, Mr S.C.K Agbakey is to be reprimanded for poor supervision.



The headmaster of Presbyterian Senior High School, La, Accra, Mr Samuel Salamat is to be interdicted pending investigations into the allegations against him for alleged infractions the guidelines. He refused to attend to the invitation to meet the Director-General.



Other allegations are being investigated for the necessary action to be taken



Signed



Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa



Ag. Director-General