I Wrote Free SHS Song – Kwesi Yankah

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, has said he wrote the title song for government's education policy – Free SHS.



He, however, adds that the song was composed by Varrick Armah who put together the popular gospel tune Oye.



The second stanza of the free SHS song reads “The time has come for children

To ride the freedom train



And sing hallelujah



SHS is free



It’s time for us the youth



To discover the best in us



Free SHS is here to stay



To wipe all our tears away (2x)”.



Meanwhile, the Government has dismissed head teachers of two secondary schools in the country over extortion in the ongoing admissions under the free SHS policy.



The sacked headmasters are Wisdom Blazu of the Pentecost SHS in the Eastern region and Assistant headmaster of Daffour Senior High School Rev S.P Eleworkor.



They were relieved from their post in a statement issued by the Ghana Education Service Thursday.



The statement further said a total of seven other school administrators have been interdicted.



They include; Headmistress of Kwenyarko SHS Mrs. Florence Pra

Ahantaman SHS headmistress Mrs. Mercy Ocloo, Ekumfi Ameyaw SHS Techiman Julian Okon and his Assistants Jacob Barzon and George Frimpong Kwarteng.