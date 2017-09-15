Offinso Police Intensify Search For Missing Nurse Trainee

Library Image Related Stories The Offinso Police are intensifying their investigation into the disappearance of Ms Eva Boahemaa, a 24-year-old nurse trainee.



Ms Boahemaa was a final year student of the St Patrick’s Midwifery and Nursing Training College at Offinso in the Offinso South Municipality in the Ashanti Region.



The police and the family of the victim have been searching for her since November 04, 2016.



Speaking to The Mirror in interview, the Offinso Divisional Crime Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel S. Mensah, said on November 15, 2016 the family of the victim, led by her father, Mr Yaw Manu, made an official complaint with the Offinso Police that their beloved daughter was missing.



According to Mr Manu, his daughter was expected home on November 4, 2016 but when she failed to, he and his wife, Rose Addai, followed up to the college.



DSP Mensah said Mr Manu later reported the incident when all attempts to find their daughter proved futile.



He said police had since been investigating the matter and issued a certified copy of the missing report to the affected family to assist in making announcements on radio, television, and online portals and in newspapers.



He said that notwithstanding, the police at Offinso would not relent on their search for the victim.



Family interview



Mr Manu said his daughter one of his six children — three males and three females — was very close to him so it was not possible for her not to inform her family of her whereabouts.