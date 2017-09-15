JB ‘Killers’: Magistrate Loses Patience Over Delay

Related Stories The magistrate presiding over the case involving the two men accused of the murder of a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, Mr J. B. Danquah-Adu, has expressed her dissatisfaction at the delay of the case.



The accused – Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don and Vincent Bosso aka Junior Agogo – have been provisionally charged with murder and abetment of murder respectively.



At Thursday’s hearing at the Accra Central District Court, Ms Arit Nsemoh expressed her unhappiness when the prosecutor informed the court that he was still awaiting the Attorney-General’s (A-G) advice on the case.



The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr George Amegah, then pleaded with the court to adjourn the case.



“I am unhappy about the plenty pleadings for adjournments. Try and follow up at the A-G’s Department and get the advice as soon as possible,” Ms Nsemoh said.



NPP in court



Meanwhile, yesterday’s hearing attracted a Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, who said he was in the court to protect the interest of Mr Danquah-Adu and the NPP.



Before his death, the MP represented Abuakwa–North on the ticket of the NPP and was a staunch member of the party.



As a lawyer, Nana Obiri Boahen promised to support the prosecution in whatever way possible to expedite the case.



“Even if we have to petition the Attorney-General for the advice to be released quickly, we will do that,” he said.



Hearing of the case continues on October 10, 2017.



Discharged and rearrested



After more than a year at the district court, the trial of Asiedu and Bosso commenced at the Accra High Court on April 28, 2017.



On May 29, 2017, however, the Accra High Court presided over by Mr Justice Lawrence L. Mensah, discharged Asiedu and Bosso following a nolle prosequi filed by the A-G to discontinue with the prosecution.



The two were not set free but were immediately arrested by heavily armed policemen right after the court proceedings.



Two days after their discharge, the police levelled fresh charges against them and dragged them back to the Accra Central District Court.