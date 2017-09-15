Free SHS: Mattresses, Cop Boxes In Short Supply

Related Stories Two days after President Akufo-Addo launched the Free Senior High School policy, Peacefmonline.com can report that, student mattresses, trunks and chop boxes are in short supply in the Brong Ahafo Regional capital, Sunyani.



Checks from shops in the municipality and Odumase in the Sunyani West district indicate that parents and guardians have bought more mattresses than the previous years when the Free SHS had not been implemented.



Some parents said they had to walk for hours before they could get chop boxes and trunks to buy. One Mr Amankwa who had come from Hwidiem in the Asutifi South district said "those that have them in small quantities had inflated their prices."



In the Central Business District of Sunyani, shop owners who deal in these products said their sales were increasing and that they had to order chop boxes from Kumasi.



A mattress dealer at Aduana House said there were no student mattresses at his shop for sale since the number of students who needed them had increased.



Another chop box dealer at Area one in Sunyani, Madam Anna, said though her shop was new she ran out of stock on Wednesday, stressing that " the government's Free SHS programme has helped us and we are happy."



Some of the shop owners revealed though they had envisaged high demand in goods, they never expected their sales to move that high within a short period.