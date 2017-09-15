Clamp Down On Academic Thievery – Prof Frimpong Boateng

Related Stories The Minister of Environment, Science and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has called on university authorities to track and stamp out professors who write thesis for students for a fee.



“If you acquire knowledge and cannot do anything with it, then that is no knowledge,’ he said



He said such a practice was academic thievery and called for a crusade to fight it.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng was addressing the first international conference on competency-based training (CBT) and research at the College of Technology Education of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in Kumasi last Wednesday.



He was speaking on the topic: “TVET for sustainable development: The role of the educationist.”



Objectives



The competency-based conference is a platform for academics, researchers, faculty, administrators and practitioners to disseminate and share ideas.



It was on the theme: “Building the next generation of technologists: The CBT paradigm.’



Scholars and researchers from Ghana, Australia, South Africa, China and Nigeria are attending the conference which is also designed to provide a common platform for the participants to interact and share ideas and knowledge.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng urged vice-chancellors of the country’s universities to take a second look at their courses and introduce the dual system education, where students were given the opportunity to be attached to industries to have practical knowledge.



He said technology was the driving force of everything in the 21st century and should be adopted with speed to deal with the development challenges of the country.



“Ultimately, the success or effectiveness of education is judged by its contribution to individual development that in turn should bring about fundamental structural changes in society characterised by prosperity, justice, peace and harmony,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said.



Adjust curriculum



In a message to the conference, the Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, urged the country’s tertiary institutions to adjust their curricula to meet industrial demand.



He said with the CBT-based approach to learning, authorities would be able to predict trends at all levels to enhance sustainable employment opportunities.