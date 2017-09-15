Amoako-Baah is New CEO of GRIDCo

Related Stories Mr Jonathan Amoako-Baah has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).



Mr Amoako-Baah who takes over from William Amuna was the Director of Technical Service at Volta River Authority (VRA).



Mr Amoako-Baah has worked on several projects including the Northern Electrification and System Reinforcement Project, West African Gas Pipeline Project and the Takoradi 2 Expansion Project as the Task Manager.



He is an international speaker on the electric utility industry and has spoken at various conferences in Europe, Middle East and Africa.



He is also a Fellow of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers of the USA and also a member of the UPDEA Scientific Committee.



Source: Peacefmonline.com