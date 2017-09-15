NPP Man fights for his property

Related Stories Chris Azawoddie, Managing Director of SenaLite Limited, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to assist him to reclaim his landed properties, which have been confiscated due to his indebtedness to Tommy Amematekpor, a businessman.



Mr. Chris Azawode and his entire family, including dependents on Monday, September 4, 2017, were ejected from their two houses located at East Legon, Accra following a court order.



He disclosed this when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Acting Chairman, Freddie Blay visited him at Afife in the Volta Region where he has relocated, to console him.



He mentioned that he had earlier petitioned the President to impress on his creditor, Tommy Amematekpor, to halt the implementation of the court judgement.



The two personalities- Chris Azawode and Tommy Amematekpor- are prominent activists of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



While consoling him, the Ag chairman called on Mr Azawode to forget his bitter past and make sober reflections which would lead him to recover his properties.



“What happened to him could equally happen to any other businessman.



He gave assurance that he would help to amicably resolve the problem between the two persons.



The Chief of Afife, Togbe Awusu III, expressed his profound appreciation to Mr Freddie Blay for the visit, which according to him, was a great symbol of love and brotherliness.



“What warms my heart most is the fact that you travelled this distance from Accra to console our son in a time when companionship from trusted friends means a lot to him at this trying time,” he remarked.



Togbe Awusu also appealed to him to unite the two persons to help reclaim the confiscated properties.