UEW Saga: VC, Finance Officer Must Go... As Part of Settlement – Plaintiff

The plaintiff in the case challenging the legitimacy of the University of Education, Winneba's Governing Council, is proposing that the Vice Chancellor of the University be permanently relieved of his post as part of a possible settlement offer.



The case which was brought before a high court by Supi Kofi Kwayera, argued that the Vice Chancellor and the Finance Officer were operating under the institution’s defunct governing council.



According to a statement from Alexander Afenyo-Markin, lawyer of the plaintiff, Supi Kwayera, as part of the terms of settlement, the latter wants the Finance Officer to be relieved of his duty and a new officer appointed, “giving consideration to a native of Winneba or Central Region.”



Apart from that "natives and persons permanently residence in Winneba should be given the first choice in employment as casual labour on the construction sites"



Find below the full terms of settlement



In pursuit of an out-of-court statement in the matter pending at the High Court – Winneba, between our client Supi Kofi Kwayera and the University of Education Winneba. The terms for settlement, unconditional thereof are hereby stated as,



TERMS OF SETTLEMENT



– That the Vice Chancellor be permanently relieved off his duty as such, as his appointment was by an illegitimate council which did not have the power to appoint same.



-That the Pro. Vice Chancellor (Acting Vice Chancellor) should be appointed as substantive Vice Chancellor to serve the remaining term of office.



-The Finance Officer should be relieved off his duty and a new officer be appointed, giving consideration to a native of Winneba or Central Region.



-The University should reserve a 20% quota for appointment of Lecturers and staff at all levels of the University to natives of Winneba.



-The University should also reserve 20% of admissions at all levels to natives of Winneba



-A specific socially responsible programe should be identified by the University in the Effutu Community to be funded by the University in the collective interest of the people of Winneba and the University.



-All contracts awarded to Sparkxx Ghana Limited, PaaBadu Construction and C-Deck should be abrogated and payments to same be frozen, contracts audited and reassigned to new contractors, preferably, local contractors.



-Natives and persons permanently residence in Winneba should be given the first choice in employment as casual labour on the construction sites.



-That, our client Supi Kofi Kwayera , should be personally compensated financially for his remarkable effort to expose the illegalities committed by the previous governing council and its agents.



– The legal fees of the plaintiff and cost for the litigation of this matter should be borne by the University.



—SIGNED—



Hon.Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Esq.



For: Komla Onny Esq.,



DUBIK ONNY & ASSOCIATES



FLOSUS CHAMBERS



PINK PLAZA BUILDING



TESANO – ACCRA