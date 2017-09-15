Prez Akufo-Addo Leaves For UN General Assembly

Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will leave the country on Friday, 15th September, 2017, to lead Ghana’s delegation to the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Whilst there, the President, as co-Chair of the Advocacy Group of Eminent Persons for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will participate in a series of SDGs events, and also deliver a speech on the theme “Africa Beyond Aid”, at the 5th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development, at the Earth Institute, Columbia University.



President Akufo-Addo will also hold bilateral talks with some colleague Heads of State, as well as with some CEOs of important global enterprises. At an event organised by the Africa-America Institute, on 19th September, the President will receive the “National Achievement Award” on behalf of the people of Ghana.



On Thursday, 21st September, President Akufo-Addo will deliver his maiden address to the UN General Assembly, and hold a meeting with UN Secretary General, António Guterres, on Friday, 22nd September.



He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for Gender, Children ad Social Protection, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba; Deputy Minister for Energy, Mohammed Amin Adam; and officials from the Presidency.



President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday, 24th September, 2017.



