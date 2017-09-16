Alban Bagbin Hailed For Dedication, Hardwork

Alban S.K. Bagbin Related Stories The Youth of Sombo in the Nadowli/Kaleo District has hailed Mr. Alban S.K. Bagbin, Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency for providing dedicated services to his constituents as a member of parliament.



They said Mr. Bagbin’s stewardship as a Member of Parliament for the then Nadowli North, later Nadowli West and now Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency has brought immeasurable benefits, both physical and human to the people.



In a statement issued in Wa and signed by Mr. Thomas Ngminbahaara, Chairman of the Sombo Youth, the youth congratulated Mr. Bagbin on the occasion of his 60th Birthday Anniversary and his unbroken 25 years as a Member of Parliament for the constituency.



The youth said with the 25 unbroken years of dedicated and incomparable services rendered to the constituents, mother Ghana and humanity at large, they wished him well and so much more to achieve in the years ahead of him.



“Your uncompromising dedication to the people you represent, coupled with your compassion for the vulnerable and love of nation, have all won you the admiration and confidence of many at home and abroad.



“It is for this reason that your constituents found no compelling reason to replace you, but have persistently voted unfailingly for you seven consecutive times to represent them in Parliament in the Fourth Republican dispensation of our nation”, the statement read.



The youth said they have always watched Mr. Bagbin in Parliament with pride and honour as he went about his work, radiating a superior understanding of Ghana’s governance and legislative processes.



“Your unblemished commitment and diligence in discharging your responsibilities has perpetually kept you in the leadership of the legislative assembly as you currently occupy the “big seat” of the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament”, the youth said.



The youth of Sombo as well as the youth of the entire Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency reassured Mr. Bagbin of their unflinching support in the collective struggle to liberate the people from the shackles of poverty and social exclusion.



“We are inspired and much encouraged by your long years of sterling leadership, your front liner role as an active agent for development in our constituency, and as a long serving politician, who brings honour and dignity to our people”, the statement read.



The statement wished Mr. Bagbin brighter times ahead, praying to God to give him strength when he felt weak, provide encouragement when he felt down-spirited, give him wisdom when challenged, support him when reviled, offer him divine protection, sound health and above all, a loving and supportive family, loyal comrades, appreciative citizens and the “Solomonic wisdom” to chalk greater achievements.



The Nadowli/Kaleo Law Maker went to Parliament in 1993, headed several important committees, rose through the ranks in Parliament, became Minority Leader for eight consecutive years and Majority Leader in charge of government business, appointed as a Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing and Minister of Health and excelled in the all positions.