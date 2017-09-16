Sagnarigu District Assembly Shut Down

Related Stories The Sagnarigu District Assembly has been shut down following the destruction of properties there by some angry youth over the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP).



The irate youth, said to be members of the Kandahar Boys, a vigilante group linked to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were alleged to have broken glass windows and doors of the District Chief Executive (DCE) office and vandalised some properties of the assembly.



Staff of the assembly who fled for fear of being attacked had not reported to work as at 11 a.m. when the Daily Graphic visited the premises of the assembly on Thursday.



There was no policeman stationed at the assembly to provide security.



Time of visit



When the Daily Graphic visited, it was a private security man who was seen at the assembly with some cleaners who had come to clean the offices.



Some staff of the assembly were also alleged to have sustained injuries during the attack.



Information gathered at the assembly indicated that the angry youth who were not happy about the distribution of the GSFP to some women in the district stormed the assembly to attack the DCE, Madam Mariam Iddrisu, but did not meet her.



The offices of the assembly were opened during the visit but there was no sign of any worker as they feared they could be attacked by the irate youth who were reported to have left a message that they would return on Thursday morning.



The DCE was also not available for her comments.



The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yusif Tanko, confirmed the attack on the assembly by some youth.



He said the police was currently on the ground and providing security at the DCE’s residence.



Police on ground



ASP Tanko said the police, on reaching the scene, did not find any of the rioters who had vandalised some property of the assembly, including furniture.



The police have not been able to make any arrest, while investigations are still underway.



Commenting on the development last Thursday, ASP Tanko said they were aware of the incident but they were yet to make an arrest.



“Our men went there and when they got there, there was nobody there. We are trying to find out exactly which people carried out this particular attack,” he told the media.



Meanwhile, the vigilante group has vowed it will continue to unleash more mayhem on the Sagnarigu District Assembly until the DCE reconsiders the school feeding contract the group lost.



“We are saying that whatever she will do to give us that slot, she should do it or we will still have a case with her every time. Does she want the NDC or other party people to think that Kandahar has been rejected by the school feeding programme?”