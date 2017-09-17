Togbe Afede Reacts To Free SHS Policy

Related Stories Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, has lauded government for implementing its flagship Free Senior High School Policy.



He said “education is the most effective weapon against poverty” and that the policy formed the basis of the developmental agenda of the country.



Togbe Afede was addressing a durbar in Ho to climax the 2017 Asogli Yam Festival, which was held under the theme: “the role of tradition and culture in governance and development”.



The President of the National House of Chiefs also commended Government for other initiatives such as the industrialization policy and the fight against corruption and environmental degradation.



Togbe Afede, however, lamented the dwindling role of chiefs in national development and said measures were being put in place to ensure they “won back their nobility”.



He called on chiefs to support Government’s policies and take advantage of them to develop their areas.



Togbe Afede said poverty was not God’s design for mankind and urged Government to liberate the private sector to transform the economy and create wealth for the citizenry.



“We must do things differently. The same way will not help us. Biblical miracles are history now. God does not reward laziness and mediocrity, He rewards hardwork,” he said.



Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, asked Asogli youth to take lessons from the Festival and rekindle communal spirit and patriotism.



“Elders are the teachers of civic responsibility and must instil proper discipline and pride in the youth…that is how we shape the norms of society…this is how we make ourselves better,” he said.



Dr Bawumia said the Free SHS was just the start of many good things adding that the policy would benefit all.



He said teacher trainee allowance would be restored this month and that of nurses next month and reiterated Government’s commitment to the construction of the Eastern Corridor road and the construction of a bridge on River Oti.



Dr Bawumia announced that Government would soon launch a digital address system to enhance commerce and governance.



The festival attracted members of the diplomatic corps and local and foreign tourists.